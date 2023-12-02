Click the video player above to watch the FCS Playoff Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day in South Dakota as both FCS Football Programs are set to host second round playoff games.
Both SDSU and USD are hosting games and you can see a full preview of the action in our FCS Playoff Show.
Stories featured in the FCS Playoff Show:
- ‘A talented group’: SDSU running backs fuel offense
- SDSU prepares for Mercer, an unfamiliar opponent
- USD meets Sacramento State in FCS Playoffs
- USD defense continues successful season
KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage throughout the FCS Playoffs. You can follow a live blog from both games on Saturday.