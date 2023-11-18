SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two local FCS football teams have had very impressive regular seasons and the anticipation is quite high for Sunday’s selection show.

The FCS Playoff Selection Show will air on Sunday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

SDSU finished the regular season with an 11-0 record, the first undefeated finish for the Jacks. They’re expected to be the top seed in the playoffs.

USD looked sharp in their regular season finale, thanks to a 48-6 win over Western Illinois.

A loss by #2 Furman and #4 Montana has many thinking USD should be the three seed.

Both teams will receive first round byes. That would mean they’ll each host a team on Saturday, December 2.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage from both SDSU and USD on-air and online.