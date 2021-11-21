FCS Playoff matchups released, SDSU and USD each play in the first round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and USD each learned their playoff fate on Sunday in the FCS Playoff Selection Show.

SDSU will host UC Davis on Saturday. The Aggies finished the regular season 8-3, but suffered back-to-back losses to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State to close out the season. Both of those teams however are also in the playoffs.

SDSU hosts UC Davis in the opening round. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 21, 2021

SDSU is fresh off a win over North Dakota which helped seal them a spot in the playoffs.

USD will host a familiar opponent on Saturday as they’ll play Missouri Valley Conference foe, Southern Illinois.

USD will host its first ever #FCSPlayoffs game. Coyotes will play fellow MVFC foe Southern Illinois. Winner plays at NDSU not North Dakota despite what the ESPNU graphic shows. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 21, 2021

SIU started 7-1 on the season, with their lone loss to FBS opponent Kansas State. It appeared they would be headed for a first-round bye however, the Salukis dropped three of their past four contests to finish 7-4.

USD’s big win over SDSU two weeks ago is the reason that they are 7-4 and headed to the postseason.