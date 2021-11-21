FCS Playoff matchups released, SDSU and USD each play in the first round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and USD each learned their playoff fate on Sunday in the FCS Playoff Selection Show.
SDSU will host UC Davis on Saturday. The Aggies finished the regular season 8-3, but suffered back-to-back losses to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State to close out the season. Both of those teams however are also in the playoffs.
SDSU is fresh off a win over North Dakota which helped seal them a spot in the playoffs.
USD will host a familiar opponent on Saturday as they’ll play Missouri Valley Conference foe, Southern Illinois.
SIU started 7-1 on the season, with their lone loss to FBS opponent Kansas State. It appeared they would be headed for a first-round bye however, the Salukis dropped three of their past four contests to finish 7-4.
USD’s big win over SDSU two weeks ago is the reason that they are 7-4 and headed to the postseason.