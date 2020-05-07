Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students,T he Mississippi state auditor’s office said in a report it released Monday, May 4, 2020, that a nonprofit group used welfare money to pay $1.1 million to Favre for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events. Favre was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, according to an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Favre is not charged with any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying more than $1 million in welfare money that he received for speeches where he did not show up.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre paid $500,000 Wednesday and pledged to repay $600,000 in the next few months. An audit that White released Monday showed Favre had been paid by a nonprofit group called the Mississippi Community Education Center.

It was using money intended to help needy families. White says he has seen no indication that Favre knew he was being paid with welfare money. Favre was paid in 2017 and 2018.