Fast start propels SDSU women to dominating win

South Dakota State women’s basketball defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 89-43 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena in the 2020 Pink Game.

The Jackrabbits improved to 19-8 overall and 11-2 in Summit League play, while Purdue Fort Wayne fell to 5-21 overall and 1-12 in league play.

“Well, good win,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “I thought we played in the present here and didn’t let a disappointing Thursday turn into a disappointing Saturday. We just kind of cleaned the slate and came back and played much better.”

The Jacks shot 56.1 percent from the field, recorded 29 assists and outscored the Mastodons 62-2 in the paint.

“Everything is easier when you are making shots and that’s still a big part of that game on Thursday, so I didn’t see a carryover there or an issue with it,” Johnston said. “Had a really good start with a good finish. Tylee was fantastic. We had some other people score a little bit, but Tylee, I thought, was a really big part of our energy in this game and helped us get going.

Paiton Burckhard led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 78.5 percent (11-of-14) from the field. Tylee Irwin scored a season-best 16 points, added six rebounds and a career-high six assists and four steals. Tori Nelson and Megan Bultsma each had 11 points. Tagyn Larson finished just shy of a triple-double, scoring eight points, while adding seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Jacks dominated from the start, jumping out to a 15-0 lead before the Mastodons scored their first bucket at the 4:01 mark. State grabbed nine offensive rebounds and had 11 second chance points in the first quarter to take a 28-6 lead.

SDSU continued its balanced attack in the second quarter as a 13-2 run, started by two early Burckhard layups, extended State’s advantage to 23 points (41-18). Layups by Nelson and Bultsma in the final minute stretched the Jackrabbit lead to 45-20 at the break.

Burckhard scored the first five points to open the second half, which sparked another Jackrabbit run of nine unanswered points, increasing the lead to 54-20. Purdue Fort Wayne outscored the Jacks 10-4 in the final three minutes to close the third quarter, but State remained in control, leading 64-38.

The Jacks grew their largest lead of the afternoon by outscoring the Mastodons 25-5 in the final quarter of play, including a 15-0 run to end the game.

Game notes

South Dakota State is 36-1 all-time against Purdue Fort Wayne and have claimed the last 24 contests.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

Paiton Burckhard turned in 20-plus points for the seventh time this season.

Tylee Irwin recorded a career-best six assists and four steals.

SDSU held a 39-31 rebounding advantage.



Up Next

South Dakota State travels to take on North Dakota Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.