MISSOULA, Mont. (SDSU) – Montana shot a season-high 56.6% from the field as the Grizzlies cruised to a 81-56 victory over South Dakota State on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Dahlberg Arena.

The two sides traded baskets to open the contest. Montana took control of the game from there.

The Grizzlies scored the next seven points and extended their lead into double digits just over five minutes into the matchup. A William Kyle III dunk closed the margin down to 21-14 with 8:51 left in the first half. Montana followed with an 18-2 run and the Griz advantage never dipped below 20 points the remainder of the contest.

Montana (4-5) registered its best field goal percentage topping the Grizzlies’ previous best of 47.1% in a loss to Air Force on Nov. 27. They also recorded their most field goals in a game this season with 30.

Notes

The Griz were led by Brandon Whitney (23), Aanen Moody (20) and Dischon Thomas (17) in the score column. Josh Bannan had a game-high 12 rebounds for Montana.

Matthew Mors (15), Matt Dentlinger (12) and Zeke Mayo (11) each scored in double digits for the Jacks. Mors also led the Jackrabbits with five rebounds. SDSU’s field goal percentage of 33.3% was its second lowest of the season behind the 32.1% recorded in a Nov. 16 loss at Arkansas.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena for the first of three consecutive games. The Jackrabbits open the first of three matchups at home versus Eastern Washington at 4 p.m. on Saturday. SDSU hosts Mount Marty on Dec. 12 and Bellevue on Dec. 14.