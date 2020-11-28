Fargo rallies in 3rd period to knock off Stampede

FARGO, N.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede were smiling from ear to ear when Michael Citara tallied the first Herd hat trick in over a season as the final minutes of a 3-1 game began ticking away at SCHEELS Arena Saturday night. The Fargo Force on the other hand were getting ready to score three unanswered in the final six to take a 4-3 victory. Burnham made the start in net and was able to stop 34 of 38 shots on net.

While the score at the end of the first period read 0-0, the Sioux Falls Stampede were on their heels much of the first stanza. The Force were able to earn two power play opportunities and pepper goaltender Trent Burnham, who was making his third start in net of the season, with 14 shots. By comparison the Stampede were only able to get off five.

The Force were able to convert 2:58 into the second period with a goal from Jeremy Davidson on the power play, assisted by Matt Crasa and Jacob Braccini. But it was the Michael Citara show for the next 20 minutes of gameplay, as the Bucks County, Pa., native tallied three unanswered goals between the second and third period.

Each goal developed off a perfectly timed teammate pass, with the first coming from Nate Schweitzer, the second from Dante Fantauzzi and third from Tyler Haskins, and Citara sniping past goaltender Brennan Boynton.

Things unraveled for the team looking to get back to .500 when Mason Salquist tallied his third of the season at the 13:41 mark of the third, assisted by Tristan Broz. Kyle Smolen scored less than 40 seconds later for his first of the season and Owen Gallatin 30 seconds after that to give Fargo the 4-3 lead.