FARGO, N.D. (CANARIES) — Akeem Bostick allowed a run on four hits over six innings in his first start since coming off the Injured List but was dealt a tough luck loss as the Canaries were blanked by Fargo-Moorhead 4-0 on Friday.

The Birds loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning but could not score. Bostick took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth but the RedHawks opened the scoring that inning with a sacrifice fly.

Fargo-Moorhead added another run in their half of the seventh and two more in the eighth as five RedHawk pitchers combined to shutout the Canaries for the first time this season.

Mike Hart paced the Sioux Falls offense with three hits while Wyatt Ulrich added two. The Canaries are now 32-41 and will look to even the three-game series when the two teams meet Saturday at 6:00pm.