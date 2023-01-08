MULVANE, KAN. (KELO) — Jackrabbits fans from all over are also making their way to Frisco, Texas. That includes the KELOLAND VIP FANFare bus that left Friday morning.

More than 100 fans packed two buses and hit the road.

Kyle Hamilton from Hitchcock, South Dakota is currently a freshman at SDSU and is traveling with family.

“I never thought I’d be going to Frisco to watch the championship, especially as a freshman. You know, I figured maybe if we got there junior, senior year, but I am just so pumped. I mean, and it’s the Bison,” he said.

Margaret Amundson from Sioux Falls is also aboard the bus. She was an athletic trainer at her alma mater SDSU back in the 70s.

“Having been around sports for a long time, this is really a great experience for all the athletes and fans of SDSU,” she said.

They both say being around a community of Jackrabbits makes the bus ride more fun.

“Just getting to meet and talk to other individuals, and the bus ride, I mean, although sometimes it can suck sitting that many hours, it’s still a great experience and it’s awesome,” Hamilton said.

“The people you meet, you’re able to do what you want because you’re not driving and all the spirit I guess, on the bus,” Amundson said.

There are some things they’re looking forward to most as the Jacks take on the Bison.

“Definitely the crowd. Just how the audience reacts to the football game and the atmosphere. I don’t think there’s anything like it,” Hamilton said.

“Having never been there before, you know, seeing the sights, but basically the game,” Amundson said.

And there are a couple words they will be saying a lot this weekend…

“Go Jacks!” Amundson said.

“Go Jacks!” Hamilton said.

The buses will stop and fans will stay in Kansas Friday night, and they will make the rest of the trip Saturday morning.