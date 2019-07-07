Fans in KELOLAND celebrate U.S. Women’s World Cup title

Fans filled the Gateway Lounge in Sioux falls on Sunday to cheer on the U.S. Women’s national soccer team as they beat the Netherlands 2-0.

This is the first time the team has won back to back titles.

Fans say it’s exciting to see an American soccer team have this much international success.

“I think watching the women is really exciting, a follow up to their previous World Cup. The men are playing later today and we love the men too. But, seeing the women repeat their appearance in the World Cup final is really impressive, really exciting,” Danielle Sandhurst said.

“It’s always awesome to see anybody in the finals. Packed house, tons of people here. The atmosphere is awesome when you get so many more people in the bar to watch the games,” American Outlaws: Sioux Falls president Clint Krahn said.

This is the fourth time the U.S. women have won the World Cup title.

And if you’re wondering where the 2023 Women’s World Cup soccer tournament will be, you’ll have to wait a bit. The site will be announced in March.