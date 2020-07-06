Fans happy to have American Association baseball back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a beautiful day for baseball, as the Canaries wrapped up their first series of the season out at the Birdcage.

Robert VanBeek has been coming to Canaries games for years. He’s happy to have baseball back at the Birdcage.

“How simple of a sport it is. It’s just nice. Just relax and watch some people hit a ball and run,” Robert VanBeek said.

That sentiment was shared by Jason and James Roemen, who were attending their second Canaries game of the season already.

“I was really pumped,” James Roemen said.

“I was really glad yep. It’s a good thing to be able to get out and it didn’t shut everything down. Just glad to be able to enjoy baseball,” Jason Roemen said.

With St. Paul sharing the Birdcage with the Canaries this season, some Saints fans have made the trek down from the Twin Cities.

“Good time to sit out and enjoy with friends and the game itself,” Bruce Coil said.

“The fun things they do between the innings to make it entertaining for everybody, kids and adults,” Jenny Coil said.

To make sure fans can enjoy baseball here, the Canaries have installed several social distancing measures including blocking off rows, limiting capacity and providing hand sanitizer.

“I like that you’re not crowded into your seats. They’ve got the apps for ordering the food. I do wish they had some hands-free water stations to refill a water bottle, but I think they’re doing a pretty good job,” Jason said.

The Canaries averaged more than 915 fans over the weekend series, including 1,522 for the season opener on Friday night. St. Paul took the rubber match tonight, 7-4. The two teams will play another three-game series beginning on Tuesday.