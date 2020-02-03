Fans flock to sportsbook for Super Bowl

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Whether your team won or lost, or you didn’t have a horse in the race, Super Bowl 54 marked the first time fans could wager on the big game at Grand Falls Casino.

Whether you’re a Chiefs Fan,

“Been 50 years since they’ve been in the Super Bowl, so we’re kind of celebrating because I was 7 the last time they were in,” Chiefs Fan Doug Johnson said.

or 49ers fan,

“Bigger, better, stronger, more superior team, there’s no question,” 49ers fan Blake Schild said.

even non-fans had something to root for on Super Sunday.

“Everyone’s going to watch the Super Bowl. Everyone wants to lay a bet on the Super Bowl. It’s kind of like March Madness and the Kentucky Derby, everyone becomes a fan of that particular sport on that particular day,” BetFred Chief Operation Officer Bryan Bennett said.

The Chiefs entered Sunday as slight favorites, though most money was placed on prop bets including the coin toss, which player scores first, and whether there’s a safety.

“Over 5 for Kittle for catches. They’re going to target number 85 today. They’re going to get a lot of catches out of George Kittle,” 49ers fan JT Silvernail said.

“I’m just taking the 9ers, no prop bets, my wife will go a little crazy if I get too carried away. I was surprised to see no prop bet for Joe Staley, left tackle to be the MVP though, I was kind of bummed about that,” Schild said.

For these football fans, a trip to the sports book proved to be a good bet.

“It’s a good time. We’re just kind of out, looking for something to do. Better than just staying home and watching the game,” Johnson said.