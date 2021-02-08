Experienced Coyote football team searching for next starting quarterback

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Football team will return to the field for the first time in nearly 15 months when they host Western Illinois in their season opener on February 19th. The Coyotes have plenty returning from 2019, but still have one big question mark remaining before their game with the Leathernecks.

For the first time since Chris Streveler’s first season, there’s an open competition for the Coyotes starting quarterback job. Head Coach Bob Nielson hopes to name his QB by this week’s end.

“Put those guys into game like situations. And see how they respond, not only how they respond, but how the team responds to them, which is a big part of playing quarterback,” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

Whoever does win the job, will have the luxury of having every other starter on offense back from 2019.

“The fact that we got an experienced offensive line, we’ve got great leadership in our perimeter positions. It’s going to make the transition for a new quarterback much easier,” Nielson said.

With five quarterbacks competing for the spot, building chemistry with each has been a point of emphasis for the receiving corps.

“Anytime you work with a quarterback. Give it your all. Try to make sure you guys, or have a chance to get in rhythm with each other because they may be the guy,” Senior Wide Receiver Caleb Vander Esch said.

Darin Greenfield and Kameron Cline are gone from the defense, but as USD enters year two under coordinator Travis Johansen, Nielson says there’s a night and day difference in their understanding of the scheme.

“They’re executing at a much higher level, executing at a much higher speed,” Nielson said.

The Coyotes closed the 2019 season with their first win over rival SDSU at the Division 1 level.

“Compete with a team that’s up there on the national level. Just shows you what you’re capable of and kind of gives you that marking stick that says hey, we can be here,” Senior Linebacker Jack Cochrane said.

And are looking forward to building on that next Friday.

“It’s been about 15 months, and being away from the game, makes you realize how much you really love the game,” Senior Defensive Back Elijah Reed said.

USD and Western Illinois are set to cross paths on Friday, February 19th at 6:00. It’ll be the first Coyote game played in the newly renovated DakotaDome.