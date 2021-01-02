Experience and depth will be key for Augustana Men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Expectations are always high for the Augustana Men’s Basketball team, and this year is no different. The Vikings return nearly its entire roster from last year’s team that went 19-11, plus they a get a former all-league guard back from injury, which has them pegged as one of the preseason favorites in the NSIC.

The Augie Men will look very similar to last year, with its entire starting five from the end of the season back, and 88 percent of its scoring returning.

“It was two years ago we won our division starting four freshman and a sophomore. Last year we were 19-11, well now we finally got our juniors and seniors,” Head Coach Tom Billeter said.

Inside, the Vikings will lean on the trio of Adam Dykman, Michael Schaefer and First Team All-NSIC Selection Tyler Riemersma.

“They’ve played together now for a couple years. Communication is excellent. They really help each other out very well, not just offensively but defensively. I’ll take our front line against any frontline in our league,” Billeter said.

Dylan Lebrun and Matt Todd were both double-digit scorers a year ago. Joining them in the backcourt will be Matt Cartwright, who led Augie in scoring before an injury limited him to just 9 games a year ago.

“I think he’s one of the best scorers, maybe the most prolific scorer in our league. You know obviously we can’t wait to have him back, yet I don’t think he has to come in feeling all this pressure,” Billeter said.

“So when you have someone like that, it just opens the court up for everyone else. Less double-teams inside, maybe more gaps to drive, things like that. It just opens things up for everybody offensively,” Forward Tyler Riemersma said.

Augustana enters the year ranked 16th in the country, and were picked to finish atop the NSIC South in the preseason coaches’ poll.

“Last year I think we were also picked to win our league. So we’ve had this before. This year we just need to go through and execute and can’t have lulls like we did last year in January. Just need to focus on ourselves and the rest will work itself out,” Riemersma said.

The Vikings carry some momentum from last year into this season, having won 6 of their final 7 games. But when they step out onto the court on Saturday, it will be more than 10 months since they last played.

“It’ll definitely be a great feeling. It will be a little weird probably with no fans in the stands, but the adrenaline will definitely be pumping and we’ll be ready to go,” Riemersma said.

Augustana opens its season Saturday at MSU-Moorhead with a 1:00 tipoff. The Vikings and Dragons will then play again on Sunday at 1:00 as well.