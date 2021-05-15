Excitement builds as SDSU tours Toyota Stadium ahead of FCS National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — Kickoff of the FCS National Championship continues to inch closer as SDSU will take on Sam Houston tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.. KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower is in Frisco, Texas with an update on the Jackrabbits day.

The South Dakota State Football team didn’t get to Frisco until Friday evening, and Saturday they got their first look at tomorrow’s venue for the national championship.

Saturday morning, SDSU got to take it all in as they toured Toyota Stadium before they took their official national championship pictures. Following that the Jacks held a walkthrough and a practice on the soccer fields outside of the stadium as they put in the final preparations for tomorrow’s game against Sam Houston.

While all week the talk has been about what getting to Frisco meant for the players and the program, now that they’re here, it definitely took a new meaning.

“Pretty cool, we need to keep the goal at mind as we kind of get the ooh’s and ahh’s out of us today and come back on Sunday ready to win a game,” Linebacker Preston Tetzlaff said.

“It’s just now kind of setting in. Throughout the playoffs we tried not to think about how big of an opportunity these games are you know just so we could get through without all the nerves and things like that. But it’s kind of setting in now how big of an opportunity this is and we couldn’t be more grateful to be here,” Wide Receiver Jaden Janke said.

While the Jacks were taking their team pictures, a special announcement was made over the speakers. SDSU Senior LInebacker PReston Tetzlaff was named the recipient of the Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the hightest cumulative GPA at the Championship as the senior has a 3.92 GPA. Speaking with Preston after the award he was definiltely honored by that announcement but not sure who was happier, Preston or his teammates who gave him a standing ovation following the announcement.

Frisco has been invaded by plenty of SDSU Fans, with some flying down and many making the trek to Frisco in their cars. We caught up with some of those fans today and we’ll have that story for you tonight at 10. Then tomorrow of course it’s gameday with kickoff set for 1:00 so follow along with KELOLAND Sports all day long tomorrow for the latest on the game.