SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team improved to 3-0 on the season, following a 70-7 blowout win over Drake at Target Field.

The Jackrabbits scored ten touchdowns in the victory as their offense found the endzone on 10 of their first 12 possessions. State has a few extra days to enjoy the victory as they’re now on their bye week. Like every other team, the Jackrabbits are looking to use the off week to improve the small things, while also bettering everyone on the team.

“There’s always room for growth, even when you’re as talented as Isaiah Davis, Mark Gronowski and Mason McCormick, everybody’s got room to improve. Those guys create their ceiling. How high they want to grow in their game is up to them,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

SDSU returns to action on Saturday, September 30. They’ll host North Dakota in Brookings.