SAINT PAUL, MN (MINNESOTA WILD) — Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has relieved Head Coach Dean Evason and Assistant Coach Bob Woods of their coaching duties.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team,” said Guerin. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.”

“I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild,” said Guerin. “I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”