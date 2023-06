ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln relied on their ace Saturday and she delivered. Madison Evans blanked Brookings Saturday, to claim the class ‘AA’ state championship.

The USD commit pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits, while striking out eight.

That effort was aided by some timely offense as the Patriots scored three runs on their way to a 3-0 victory.

Lincoln finished the season with a 19-2 overall record.