Evan Nause named to USHL All-Rookie First Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Friday Stampede defenseman Evan Nause was named to its USHL All-Rookie First Team. Receipients of the award are determined by a league vote of all member club general managers.

Evan Nause, a native of Riverview, New Brunswick, is in his first year with the Herd. Nause tallied 17 points from three goals and 14 assists over 44 games and accumulated a plus-16 rating. The rating is the third highest among rookie defenseman in the league.

He captained the Canada Red U17 team at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge last November, tallying an assist in five games.

Rookies for the 2019-20 season are classified as a first-year NHL Draft eligible player born after Sept. 15, 2001 and played less than 10 games in the league.

Former recipients of the award include defenseman Ryan Johnson (2018-19), forwards Kieffer Bellows (2014-15), Tony Calderone (2012-13), David Eddy (2008-09), Jack Connolly (2007-08) and goaltender Alex Kangas (2005-06).