SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight teams punched their to the class ‘B’ state tournament on Thursday, including Ethan and Viborg-Hurley.

Those two teams each claimed wins, in different fashion on Thursday.

Viborg-Hurley cruised past Lyman, as the Cougars are seeking to defend their state title.

Ethan on the other hand, had to outlast Corsica-Stickney 34-31 in a thriller at the Corn Palace.