 

Avera

ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi speaks to Jackrabbit football team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from SDSU Athletics.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University football team had a special visitor at Wednesday’s practice. 

Longtime ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi has been in Brookings, preparing stories for Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast. At Wednesday’s practice, Rinaldi told the football team “It’s a ridiculous privilege for us to share who you are.” 

SDSU posted a picture of Rinaldi and his quote on social media pages Wednesday. 

KELOLAND News spoke with the Jackrabbits on Tuesday about preparing for Saturday’s Dakota Marker showdown with rival and top-ranked North Dakota State. 

KELOLAND News has also put together a list of what you need to know for ESPN GameDay information in Brookings. 

‪“It’s a 𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚 for us to share who you are.” – Tom Rinaldi, ESPN‬‪#BringTheBlue #GoJacks ‬

Posted by South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests