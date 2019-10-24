ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi speaks to Jackrabbit football team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University football team had a special visitor at Wednesday’s practice.

Longtime ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi has been in Brookings, preparing stories for Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast. At Wednesday’s practice, Rinaldi told the football team “It’s a ridiculous privilege for us to share who you are.”

SDSU posted a picture of Rinaldi and his quote on social media pages Wednesday.

KELOLAND News spoke with the Jackrabbits on Tuesday about preparing for Saturday’s Dakota Marker showdown with rival and top-ranked North Dakota State.

KELOLAND News has also put together a list of what you need to know for ESPN GameDay information in Brookings.