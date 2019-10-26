ESPN’s College GameDay live in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The rivalry football game between North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University includes added attention this year.
Hours before kickoff in the Dakota Marker Game, ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from the College Green in Brookings.
The weekly college football television show airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN.
KELOLAND News has crews in Brookings for the day. Look for updates on all the happenings on KELOLAND.com throughout the day.
We want to see what you are seeing if you are in Brookings. Email photos and videos to uShare@keloland.com or use #KELOSports on social media. We’ll add the images shared with us to a slideshow on this story.