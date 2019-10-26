 

ESPN’s College GameDay live in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The rivalry football game between North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University includes added attention this year.

Hours before kickoff in the Dakota Marker Game, ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from the College Green in Brookings.

The weekly college football television show airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN.

KELOLAND News has crews in Brookings for the day. Look for updates on all the happenings on KELOLAND.com throughout the day.

  • Hundreds of people have gathered on the College Green for the College GameDay recording on Friday | KELO Grant Sweeter
  • College GameDay Live has brought the team out for the show on Friday | KELO Grant Sweeter
  • GameDay Live begins recording soon on Friday afternoon | KELO Grant Sweeter
  • #BringTheBlue | Angella Hintz
  • Young Jackrabbits fan with former president, Peggy Gordon Miller | KELO Brady Mallory
  • The crowd arrived early | KELO Grant Sweeter

