ESPN, SVP give USD women’s basketball team special shoutout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — ESPN’s flagship show — SportsCenter — shared a video celebrating the South Dakota women’s basketball team late Thursday night.

In a tweet from the SportsCenter account, a video of Scott Van Pelt celebrated the South Dakota women’s basketball team as part of a way to celebrate high school and college athletes whose seasons ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1-minute clip highlights the accomplishments of the Summit League regular season and tournament champion Coyotes, who finished the season ranked No. 17 in the nation with a 30-2 record. You can see the full video below.

SVP highlighted the fact South Dakota’s last loss came in 2019 against South Carolina, which finished the season as the No. 1 team in NCAA women’s basketball. He also mentioned the Coyotes had beat multiple teams in Power 5 conferences during the season.

“Congrats to the Coyotes. You made Vermillion, very, very proud based on all the folks that were weighing in on social media,” Van Pelt said.

SVP also mentioned the South Dakota seniors by name — Taylor Frederick, Megan Bonar, Ciara Duffy and Madison McKeever.