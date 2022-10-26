MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild.

Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.

Minnesota returns to the ice on Thursday, October 27. They’ll play against the Ottawa Senators at 6 p.m.