Eric Munson paces Tea Area to 1st Round lead at Class A State Golf Tournament

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Boys State Golf Tournament teed off Monday at the Madison Country Club.

Tea Area’s Eric Munson leads the individual portion of the tournament after opening with a 3-over 74. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels sits two-strokes behind Munson in second place. Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost is in third at 6-over par, with St. Thomas More’s Vincent Van Liere in 4th at 7-over par. Four golfers are tied for 5th at 9-over par.

You can check out the full individual standings from round 1 here.

Tea Area grabbed the first round lead in the team championship, holding a narrow three-shot lead over Aberdeen Roncalli.

Team Standings (First Round)

1. Tea Area 329

2. Aberdeen Roncalli 332

3. West Central 339

4. Vermillion 340

5. Sioux Valley 355

6. Parkston 360

7. Chamberlain 366

7. St. Thomas More 366

9. Winner Area 372

10. Tri-Valley 391

11. Belle Fourche 428

12. Custer 447

