SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ State Volleyball tournament saw three of the top four seeds move on, but the quarterfinals started with 8-seed Elk Point-Jefferson knocking off No. 1 Wagner in four sets.

The Huskies impressed from the opening point, taking the first set 25-21, and then taking a 2-0 lead over Wagner with a 25-23 victory in the 2nd. Despite EPJ taking an early lead in the 3rd, Wagner would rally to force a 4th set with a 25-23 win. The Huskies would have to claw their way past Wagner in the 4th, picking up a 27-25 win to secure the 3-1 victory.

Five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian met another perennial power, Dakota Valley in the quarterfinals. The Chargers controlled the opening two sets, winning 25-14 and 25-16 to take a commanding 2-0 lead. The Panthers would hang around in the third, but SFC would pick up the 25-21 win for the 3-0 sweep.

In the third quarterfinal, it was two-seed Miller taking on seven-seed Platte-Geddes, and this may have been the match of the day. The Black Panthers took the first two sets, winning the opening set 26-24 and the second set, 27-25 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Miller would rally back though, winning the third set 25-17, and the fourth set, 25-20 to force a decisive 5th set. The Rustlers would carry that momentum into the 5th, picking up a 15-8 win to complete the comeback.

In the nightcap, it was an impressive performance by three-seed Elkton-Lake Benton. The Elks took the opening set in their match against Belle Fourche 25-20. They’d follow that up with a 25-17 win in the second, and then complete the sweep with a 25-22 victory in the 3rd.

Class A Quarterfinal Results

#8 Elk Point-Jefferson defeated #1 Wagner 3-1 (25-21 25-23, 23-25, 27-25)

#4 Sioux Falls Christian defeated #5 Dakota Valley 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)

#2 Miller defeated #7 Platte-Geddes 3-2 (24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8)

#3 Elkton-Lake Benton defeated #6 Belle Fourche 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-22)