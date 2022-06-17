SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-year NHL veteran Jeremy Roenick was in town as part of the Hyvee/Sanford Legends for kids event

“For me, I love the game so much and it did so much for me, it’s really important that kids understand that it is a game and to have as much fun as they possibly can. Also when you’re playing hockey it’s a frustrating game because you’re trying to learn a whole new way of transportation. You’re on your two blades, it’s cold, there’s a lot of things kids can complain about but if they just concentrate and let them know that it’s a game, it’s fun, it’s competitive, to enjoy the ride.. that’s why I try and get the mentality over early because once you learn this game, you find it’s one of the most exhilarating games in all the world,” Jeremy Roenick said.

While hockey has changed and shaped Roenick’s life, he encourages young athletes to dabble in as many sports as they can.

“Different sports teach different techniques for agilities, different movements, different body parts. Playing soccer you’re using your feet. Playing baseball you use a lot of eye-hand coordination. All that stuff kind of correlates to making you a better hockey player,” Roenick stated

“Plus, you don’t want kids getting burnt out on one sport. You want to get them out there, you want them to experience different aspects of sports.” Roenick continued.

And however far the game takes you, it’s about forming an attitude that can apply to all parts of life.

“You’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some but it’s putting in the effort and showing up every single day and if you do that you’re going to be able to look in the mirror and sleep good at night. So, be a good competitor but also be a classy competitor,” Roenick remarked.