Engel gets big hit as White Sox top Twins 3-1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minnesota-twins_703737520621
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

CHICAGO (AP) – Adam Engel delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 to increase their lead in the AL Central.

Chicago opened its pivotal four-game set against Minnesota with its ninth win in 10 games. The White Sox moved two games ahead of the second-place Twins. Twins reliever Taylor Rogers walked Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert with no outs in the eighth.

Engel then made it 2-1 with a single to center.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests