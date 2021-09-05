Emtional race night at Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO)– Emotional night for the racing community as Rod Bahrst passed away unexpectly just nights ago.

It was however a great night for racing and we start in Hobby Stock Feature where the car of Tyler Schlumbohm takes the win. In the B-Mods its Brock Hess who gets home first over Camden Myers who came from 17th to finish 2nd.

In the late Model Street Stocks Brian Hoing would finish first for the victory and some emotion afterwards after losing his grandma over the weekend.

Lastly in the Tri-State Late Models they would honor Rod Bahrst with the missing man formation before the feature and when the race got going it would be Justin Zeitner who would take home the win.