Maryville, Mo. (Northern St.)– The No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball fell to (RV) Emporia State in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament Saturday afternoon. The Wolves struggled to get things going offensively, shooting 30.0% from the floor and 22.9% from the 3-point line.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 51, ESU 72

Records: NSU 24-7, 23-8

Attendance: 651



HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a slow start for the Wolves who trailed 43-23 at the half

Northern held Emporia State to 29 points in the second however was unable to overcome the first half deficit

The Wolves tallied 18 points in the paint, six points off turnovers, and five second chance points; while the Hornets recorded 40 points in the paint, 19 points off turnovers, and 22 points off the bench

NSU tallied 35 rebounds, ten assists, eight made 3-pointers, seven steals, and two blocks

Sam Masten and Augustin Reede led the team in double figures, scoring 18 and 12 points respectively

With his eighth points of the game, Masten scored his 1000th point as a Wolf and concluded his collegiate career with 1,465 points; he is the 60th member of the Northern State 1000 point club

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Sam Masten : 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists Augustin Reede : 12 points, 2 assists

: 12 points, 2 assists Jordan Belka : 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

