SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve lived in the Sioux Falls area over the past four years or so, you’ve probably seen a young man dazzling people around town with his smooth skating.

“It’s like a way to balance my life. Out of all the chaos, all the intrusive thoughts, all the P.T.S.D. that I struggle with, skating gives me a very calm, calm mind in the storm of a life I’m vibing through right now,” Emanuel Miller spoke.

After being born in Sioux Falls, Emanuel Miller would bounce from Las Vegas to New Orleans with his father, before entering the foster care system and moving to Pipestone, Minnesota. Eventually he would find his way back home.

“It’s never been hard for me to make friends but keeping friends has always, always been an issue my entire life due to moving, or just growing up and maturing and losing interest. I wasn’t always as outgoing and happy go lucky as I am now,” Miller said.

Emanuel, who goes by Eman, first began skating at age 5, but after taking a long pause the 23-year-old would begin again four years ago.

“I remember the feeling of just going fast and skating circle after circle after circle and I was like, I miss this. I’m going to try to get better,” Miller remembered.

Every artist is unique and for Eman, his canvas just happens to be concrete.

“I love to dance so I was like I’m going to try a dance move here and there. Fall, get back up try another move. Fall, get back up, it was a pretty bumpy process,” Miller recalled.

“I hope that in me being my purest form of self.. skating, working out, dancing, I hope that I can inspire them and be a positive influence because everyone needs a positive influence. Especially if you’re super young or you’re going through a tough spot in life, sometimes a positive influence in life can change your life for the better,” Miller remarked.

Miller says even during the winter when the snow is falling, from time to time he still makes the effort to skate outside.