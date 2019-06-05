Ellie Wilkins steps down as SDSU equestrian coach

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State equestrian head coach Ellie Wilkins has announced her resignation and will pursue other career options.
“I am grateful to an administration that has given me the opportunity to work at SDSU for the past five years and which has helped shape me into the person I am today,” said Wilkins. “I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching all of the current and past student-athletes who have come through the program, and I will miss the relationships I have built during my time in Brookings.”
Wilkins began as an assistant at SDSU during the 2014-15 season as the team’s hunt seat coach before her four-year tenure as head coach started the following season.
With Wilkins at the helm, the Jackrabbits competed at the NCEA National Championship in three straight seasons (2017, 2018, 2019).
“Ellie rose to the challenge of being a first-time head coach by providing tremendous leadership for our equestrian program throughout her time at SDSU,” Director of AthleticsJustin Sell said. “We wish her nothing but the best in all her future endeavors.”
Prior to SDSU, the Evergreen, Colorado native graduated from Texas A&M after riding with the Aggies for four years. There, she was a member of the 2011 and 2012 NCEA National Championship teams.
Assistant coach Morgan DiGiulio will oversee team activities until a successor is hired.
