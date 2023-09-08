ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks picked up a 39-30 win over Deubrook Area 39-30 Friday night in the KELOLAND Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

Holding a narrow three point lead at halftime, the fourth-ranked Elks scored all 12 points in the third quarter to surge in control of the game.

Colt Beck completed six of his nine pass attempts for 144 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Blake DeVries tallied 96 yards and three touchdowns.

For Deubrook, Jace Vomacka threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns on four completions.