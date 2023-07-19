ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO) — The first region champion has been crowned as Elk Point-Jefferson won four straight games to win Region 3B.

Post 134 started the tournament with a 9-6 win over Tea, but then fell to Dakota Valley on Sunday evening.

That put Elk Point-Jefferson in the loser’s bracket, one game away from elimination.

EPJ would defeat Vermillion on Monday, followed by another loser’s bracket win on Tuesday against Dakota Valley.

Post 134 forced the if-necessary championship game, following their 6-3 win over Lennox on Tuesday.

That game was played Wednesday, where a three run third inning was the difference. It was the second night in-a-row that Elk Point-Jefferson earned a three run win over Lennox, while scoring three runs in a single inning.

Post 134 will play Redfield in the 7:00 p.m. game on Friday, July 29. That will be part of the Class ‘B’ Legion State Tournament in Redfield.