VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Elk Point-Jefferson football team claimed their first ever state championship on Friday as the Huskies knocked off Winner, 21-14.

Elk Point-Jefferson scored the game winning touchdown with less than eight minutes to play in the contest.

The play featured a touchdown run from running back Lucas Hueser.

Elk Point-Jefferson – 2022

The Hueser touchdown run came on the heels of a Winner score. Both Warrior touchdowns were answered with touchdown drives from Elk Point-Jefferson.

Friday’s win ended a 34 game win streak for Winner and put to an end their quest for three straight 11B state titles.