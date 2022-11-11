VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Elk Point-Jefferson football team claimed their first ever state championship on Friday as the Huskies knocked off Winner, 21-14.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored the game winning touchdown with less than eight minutes to play in the contest.
The play featured a touchdown run from running back Lucas Hueser.
The Hueser touchdown run came on the heels of a Winner score. Both Warrior touchdowns were answered with touchdown drives from Elk Point-Jefferson.
Friday’s win ended a 34 game win streak for Winner and put to an end their quest for three straight 11B state titles.