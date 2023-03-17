SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elk Point-Jefferson and Sioux Falls Christian are moving on to the class ‘A’ state semifinals, following their victories Thursday.
The Huskies were in a battle with #2 St. Thomas More.
EPJ led nearly the entire game, until the Cavaliers’ Caleb Hollenbeck hit a three with 3.8 seconds to play. That tied the game at 50.
Thursday was his birthday and that saw him win and tally 18 points.
Hollenbeck posted a game high 32 points in the loss.
The final quarterfinal in Sioux Falls ended in a big win for Sioux Falls Christian.
The Chargers cruised past Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83-55.
Cole Snyder was one of four to score in double figures for SFC. He led the was the 19 points.
Sioux Falls Christian and Elk Point-Jefferson will meet in the semifinals Friday night at 7:45 p.m.