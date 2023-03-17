SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elk Point-Jefferson and Sioux Falls Christian are moving on to the class ‘A’ state semifinals, following their victories Thursday.

The Huskies were in a battle with #2 St. Thomas More.

EPJ led nearly the entire game, until the Cavaliers’ Caleb Hollenbeck hit a three with 3.8 seconds to play. That tied the game at 50.

Devon Schmitz called game.



EPJ wins 53-50! pic.twitter.com/UR3nfBmTVI — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 17, 2023 Then, Devon Schmitz sent the Huskies to the semifinals, thanks to his buzzer beating three pointer.

Thursday was his birthday and that saw him win and tally 18 points.

Hollenbeck posted a game high 32 points in the loss.

The final quarterfinal in Sioux Falls ended in a big win for Sioux Falls Christian.

The Chargers cruised past Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83-55.

Cole Snyder was one of four to score in double figures for SFC. He led the was the 19 points.

Sioux Falls Christian and Elk Point-Jefferson will meet in the semifinals Friday night at 7:45 p.m.