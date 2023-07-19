ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO) — It’s championship day in Region 3B as Elk Point-Jefferson and Lennox are set to play.

The two crossed paths in Tuesday’s first championship, with EPJ earning the 6-3 win.

That forced the if-necessary, winner take all contest which is set for today at 5:00 p.m.

Post 134 will play in their sixth game in four days as they continue to test the depth of their pitching staff. EPJ is 4-1 in the tournament so far.

Lennox on the other hand, will be playing in just their fourth game in four days. Post 174 is 2-1 in the tournament.

Thursday’s game gets underway at 5 p.m. in Elk Point and you can watch the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND Sports’ Grant Sweeter.