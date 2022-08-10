ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO) — Elk Point-Jefferson reached the 11B state semifinals in 2021, following a 6-2 regular season. However, the Huskies season would come to a close with a loss to eventual state champion, Winner.

EPJ graduated just three seniors last year, which means they return 19 starters.

The Huskies return a two headed monster at running back in Ben Swatek and Lucas Hueser. That duo combined for 35 touchdowns last year, as the Huskies posted nearly 40 points per game and this year, they’re looking to build on that, using their returning experience.

“Where we are offensively, is where we left off last year. The things that we can do offensively, we try to keep things simple. We’re ground first, we’re going to pound the ball and then hopefully use that to set up the pass,” head coach Jacob Terry said. “Being able to plug and play those guys, and those older guys have really done a nice job of leading by example.”

Elk Point will open the season at Parker on August 19th.

You can hear from the Huskies and several other teams in the KELOLAND Sports High School Football Preview Show, which will air on KELO-TV on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m.