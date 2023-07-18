ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO) — There will be a ninth and final game in the Region 3B tournament as Elk Point-Jefferson earned two key wins on Tuesday.

Post 134 earned a 4-3 win over Dakota Valley in the final loser’s bracket contest. That sent EPJ to the Region 3B title game. However, Elk Point needed two wins to claim the title.

Lennox was their opponent and an early influx of offense helped Elk Point-Jefferson jump to a 5-1 lead.

Post 174 eventually closed the gap to 6-3, but that’s as close as they’d get.

Now, Elk Point-Jefferson and Lennox will meet for the 3B championship, in a winner take all matchup.

That contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com and you can watch it above.