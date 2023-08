REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — Elk Point-Jefferson advances to the state title game with an 8-5 over Tabor on Tuesday.

In the Class ‘B’ state tournament Monday in Redfield, Elk Point-Jefferson ended Dell Rapids’ 28-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in extras.

They’d fall to Dell Rapids in the Class ‘B’ State title game 5-2.