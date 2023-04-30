TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) — Oral Roberts scored eight times in the second inning and Jake McMurray recorded his second two-home run game of the series as the Golden Eagles completed a weekend sweep of South Dakota State with an 18-7 victory Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.



League-leading ORU improved to 32-11 overall and ran its Summit League mark to 17-1. The Jackrabbits fell to 18-20 overall and 10-8 in The Summit League.

ORU sent 12 men to the plate in the second inning in knocking out Jackrabbit starter Jake Goble with back-to-back home runs by Jonah Cox (three-run) and Mac McCroskey (solo). Drew Stahl added a pair of run-scoring doubles in the frame.

Luke Ira , who was 3-for-4 on the day, put SDSU on the board with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, but the Golden Eagles responded with six more runs in the home half of the inning to build their lead to 14-1. McMurray, who finished the series with four home runs and seven runs batted in after homering twice in Friday’s series opener, hit a two-run shot for the first of his two homers on Sunday in the third inning, then added a solo homer an inning later.

SDSU scored in each of its last three innings at the plate, but couldn’t avert the 10-run rule going into effect. Nic Nelson delivered run-scoring singles in both the fifth and sixth innings, while Cade Stuff added a two-run homer in the fifth. Dagen Schramm closed out the scoring for SDSU with a two-run double in the seventh.

ORU starter Brooks Fowler struck out seven over five innings to earn the victory.

The Golden Eagles finished with a 16-11 advantage in hits and were led by McMurray’s 3-for-5 afternoon at the plate.



UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will go out of conference next weekend for a four-game wraparound series at Purdue. Friday’s series opener is set for a 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central) first pitch at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Indiana.