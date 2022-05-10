SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State softball collected four individual accolades and landed eight total honorees in the 2022 Summit League softball awards reveal Tuesday.

The Jackrabbits brought home four of the five individual honors. Rozelyn Carrillo is the Summit League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Grace Glanzer is the Pitcher of the Year and Krista Wood is the Coach of the Year.

Carrillo and Glanzer are also members of the All-Summit League First Team, joined by Tori Kniesche, Allison Yoder and Cylie Halvorson. Cheyanne Masterson and Jocelyn Carrillo were named to the All-Summit Second Team.

Rozelyn Carrillo has started every game at shortstop and paced the Summit League with a .477 batting average in conference contests. She also recorded a league-best 31 hits and 25 RBIs. The sophomore ranks inside the top five in runs scored (22), doubles (5), home runs (6), total bases (54), slugging percentage (.831) and on-base percentage (.527). Overall, Carrillo leads the conference in total hits (62) and runs scored (44). Carrillo is riding a 24-game hit streak into the Summit League Tournament, the longest streak in program history.

On the defensive side, Carrillo is one of 11 players to record a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in league games. She has turned three double plays in Summit contests and has 29 assists and 21 putouts. This is the first time Carrillo has been named to an all-Summit team.

Grace Glanzer earns Pitcher of the Year honors after posting a league-best 0.63 ERA in conference contests while tossing seven complete games and collecting four shutouts. The sophomore went 11-0 in the circle during the Summit season, the only pitcher to go unbeaten. Glanzer gave up only 11 walks and tallied 51 strikeouts in Summit League contests. She also gave up only six earned runs in conference action, which is the lowest among qualifying pitchers, and held opposing batters to a .185 batting average. Glanzer was the 2021 Summit League Freshman of the Year and a first-team selection a season ago.

Coach Krista Wood was named the Coach of the Year for the second straight season and the third time in her career. She guided the Jackrabbits to an 18-2 conference mark and their second straight regular season crown. SDSU has won 11 straight Summit games and went 12-0 at home this year.

Tori Kniesche earned All-Summit first team accolades for the second time in her career. She went 7-2 in the circle during the Summit League season. The sophomore leads the conference in opponent batting average (.107) and fewest hits allowed (22) in conference contests and is second in the conference in ERA (.80) and strikeouts (118). She tossed a league-high nine complete conference games while posting five shutouts and recording two saves. Kniesche struck out double-digit batters seven times in Summit League play and recorded a season-high 20 K’s against St. Thomas on April 29. Kniesche was the 2021 Summit League Pitcher of the Year.

Allison Yoder picked up the second first-team nod of her career. The junior’s .553 on-base percentage in Summit games is a league best, while her .469 batting average ranks second. Yoder knocked 15 hits, four doubles and one triple with seven RBIs and five runs scored in Summit play. She has a .656 slugging percentage in conference games. Yoder recorded a perfect fielding percentage behind the dish, one of 11 players to do so in conference games. She threw out two stolen base attempts.

Cylie Halvorson is a first-team selection for the second time in her career. She batted .333 in the league season with a .712 slugging percentage and .397 on-base percentage. Halvorson belted seven home runs in Summit games, which ranks second, and had 22 hits and 14 RBIs. The sophomore started every game at first base, tallying 103 putouts and two assists. She was involved in two double plays. Halvorson was the 2021 Summit League Player of the Year.

Cheyanne Masterson batted .306 in the Summit League season on her way to second team honors. Masterson hit nine conference home runs, leading the league, and recorded an .878 slugging percentage, which is also a Summit best. The sophomore tallied 15 hits, 15 runs and 24 RBIs during the Summit stretch to go with 10 putouts and 24 assists in the field. This is her first All-Summit award.

Jocelyn Carrillo was named to an All-Summit team for the second time in her career. She has started every game in center field for the Jackrabbits. Carrillo recorded a .320 batting average in Summit League games and a .452 on-base percentage, ranking fifth. She knocked 16 hits, including five doubles and four homers, on her way to 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored in conference action. Carrillo was a first-team selection in 2021.

SDSU will open the Summit League Tournament as the top seed Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. The team will take on the winner of No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 Kansas City, which will be played Wednesday.

2022 All-Summit League Softball Teams and Individual Awards

(as selected by The Summit League head coaches)

Player of the Year: Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

Pitcher of the Year: Grace Glanzer, South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year: Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

Freshman of the Year: Brooke Ellestad, St. Thomas

Coach of the Year: Krista Wood, South Dakota State

First Team

P – Grace Glanzer, South Dakota State

P – Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State

P – Kamryn Meyer, Omaha

C – Allison Yoder, South Dakota State

INF – Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

INF – Brooke Ellestad, St. Thomas

INF – Cylie Halvorson, South Dakota State

INF – Cameryn Maykut, North Dakota State

INF – Aleesia Sainz, South Dakota

OF – Dez Cardenas, North Dakota State

OF – Izzy Eltze, Omaha

OF – Kloe Hilbrenner, Kansas City

OF – Madi Moore, North Dakota

DP/UTL – Jordyn Pender, South Dakota

Second Team

P – Clara Edwards, South Dakota

P – Paige Vargas, North Dakota State

P – Mia Hoveland, Kansas City

C – Bela Goerke, South Dakota

INF – Cheyanne Masterson, South Dakota State

INF – Lynsey Tucker, Omaha

INF – Tatum Villotta, South Dakota

INF – Ally Vonfeldt, Kansas City

INF – Jamie White, Omaha

OF – Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State

OF – Jocelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

OF – Gabby Moser, South Dakota

OF – Courtney Wilson, South Dakota

DP/UTL – Reanna Rudd, North Dakota State