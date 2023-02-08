SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Luke Garza scored a career-high 25 points and the Timberwolves made 23 3-pointers at a 54% shooting clip, tying their highest output of the season.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points and Collin Sexton had 20 in Utah’s worst home loss of the season