BROOKINGS, S.D.— Gabby Moser hit a two-run homer and Clara Edwards pitched a two-hit shutout in South Dakota’s 2-0 win against top-seeded South Dakota State Thursday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.



South Dakota (24-26) advances to the championship game of the winner’s bracket. The Coyotes will compete at 1 p.m. Friday for the right to advance to Saturday’s final.



South Dakota State (35-16), 17-0 in Summit play, lost for just the second time since March 19 and was shutout for the first time since a 3-0 defeat to then-No. 20 Baylor on March 15. The Jackrabbits will come back to play in an elimination game Thursday evening. South Dakota improved to 4-1 all-time against its rival at the Summit League Tournament.



Moser took SDSU pitcher Tori Kniesche’s 3-1 offering out to deep left centerfield in the top of the sixth inning. It was her second home run of the season and eighth of her career. It was the sixth homer allowed by Kniesche this season. The Summit League Pitcher of the Year didn’t allow an earned run in 76 2/3 innings of conference play. Her overall streak ended at 86 innings.

“It feels amazing,” said Moser to Midco Sports after the game. “I’ve only hit one home run this year and I knew it was coming. I’m a strong player. With a pitcher like Tori who throws hard, you just get contact with it and hit it right and it does what it does.”

Edwards was brilliant in tossing her second shutout of the tournament. She allowed two hits and six base runners while striking out seven for the fourth time this season. Two of the Jacks’ hitters reached by error and Edwards issued two walks.



South Dakota second baseman Alivia Conte made the play of the game defensively. With two on and two out in the bottom of the sixth, Jackrabbit outfielder Lindsey Culver drove a rocket to Conte who fielded it on a short hop to her right and flipped to shortstop Tatum Villotta at second to end the frame. Edwards issued a leadoff walk in the bottom the seventh before striking out the side to end the game.