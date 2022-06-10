SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, Ed McCaffrey was in Sioux Falls as part of the HyVee Sanford Legends for Kids football clinic.

McCaffrey is currently the head football coach at Northern Colorado but was first known for his playing days in the NFL.

McCaffrey spent 13 season in the League winning two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the San Francisco 49ers, but surprisingly enough McCaffrey’s high school football teams struggled during his time in Allentown, PA. Despite the lack of success, it never effected his enthusiasm.

“My high school team was 0-11 my junior year, 2-9 my senior year, but you know what I have friends for life from those teams. The feeling of taking the field together and leaving it on the field for each other regardless of the scoreboard is an unbelievable, it’s something that’s really hard to duplicate and I’ve worked for other companies and done other things but there’s just something special about football,” McCaffrey said.