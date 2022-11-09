HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Schools across the state are making their way to Vermillion for the start of South Dakota’s High School Football Championships.

Many times schools from the Sioux Falls area will stop at Wall’s High School field for practice before competitions in the Rapid City area. Now, Wall is on its way to the dome and Harrisburg returns the favor.

The Eagles football team traveled east a day early because of poor road conditions and weather. But inside the Harrisburg High School fieldhouse, the weather was not a concern.

“When we go out west, we always get ahold of them when we need to walkthrough somewhere, and they have a fantastic facility right off the interstate just west of their town there and their high school. You know, it’s time we return the favor for them and allow them on a night like tonight with some drizzle and kind of some nasty weather to come inside and get some work done,” Harrisburg head football coach Brandon White said.

White and Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw coached with each other in the all star game a couple years ago.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a relationship with Coach White and Harrisburg and some of the other Sioux Falls schools. Called up Coach White, just asked him if we’d have an opportunity to practice either at their outdoor field or if we were fortunate enough to practice in an indoor field with weather the way it is today,” Heathershaw said.

It’s not just Harrisburg teams that have stopped in Wall on the way out west.

“I’m friends with a lot of our coaches in the area and they do a very similar thing, and it’s not just football. A couple years ago the track team, I’m part of our track team, throws coach,and we were able to go out there and stop there as well, and I think the list had like 28 or 38 teams that were on the list to stop at some point that day on the way out on Wednesday of the state track meet,” White said.

Both coaches want what’s best for their players. While it’s not as often Wall is playing games this far east, Heathershaw hopes to be on the road to the dome more.

“I told Coach White when I called him, I said, ‘Man, I’ve been waiting to give you a call back so we can get that favor returned,’ I guess or whatever, so just kind of talked to him a little bit and I said, ‘Man, we need to make this a tradition.”

Both Harrisburg and Wall are in their respective state championships. Wall is in the 9AA final on Friday and Harrisburg in the 11AAA final on Saturday.

