Early turnovers just the start of dismal loss for Lions

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – The latest debacle for the Detroit Lions began early in their Thanksgiving matchup with Houston, when they turned the ball over three times in a span of eight offensive plays.

Of course, that was hardly the full extent of Detroit’s problems during another dismal home loss. The Lions were still in the game after those early giveaways, but their defense offered little resistance as Deshaun Watson and the Texans rolled to a 41-25 victory.

It was a chance for a national audience to see what Detroit has been for much of this season. The Lions scored first, then failed to build on their sharp start.