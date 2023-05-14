Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — Cleburne scored three first inning runs and never trailed as they topped the Canaries 8-4 on Sunday.

A pair of three-run homeruns and a sacrifice groundout put the Railroaders in front 7-0 midway through the fourth inning. The Birds cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half as Jabari Henry and Mike Hart smacked back-to-back doubles before Wellington Dotel delivered an RBI triple an inning later.

Cleburne added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead back to six. Hart and Hunter Clanin produced consecutive run-scoring hits in the bottom half of the frame but the Railroader bullpen did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way.

Hart finished 3-4 with two RBI to lead the Birds offensively. Sioux Falls totaled eight hits, topping Cleburne in the category three times during the series. The Canaries are now 1-3 and will host Lincoln for a three-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:35pm.