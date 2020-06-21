Eagles’ Dallas Goedert reportedly OK after being sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant

Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly attacked at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday while eating dinner with his family, according to NJ.com. A follow-up report from ESPN reveals that Goedert was able to return home uninjured and that he was “fine.”

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted a surveillance video of the attack (warning: it includes disturbing violence and offensive language).

Not a whole lot of details about the incident in question are exactly known. All that’s been officially reported beyond the attack itself is that the person who punched Goedert did so unprovoked.

Goedert was also taken to the hospital following the attack as a precaution, but given all that is known about his situation now, it seems like nothing was wrong with him. Mike Kaye, who broke the story for NJ.com, reports that the Eagles have declined to specifically comment on the situation, but noted that they were aware of what had happened.

The tight end is a native of South Dakota, having gone to South Dakota State before the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. This past season, Goedert, who is 25 years old, appeared in 15 games during the season and racked up 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns.