BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU Softball enters the NCAA tournament with a 40-11 overall record, as the Jacks will take on Michigan in their first game of their regional Friday afternoon.

The Jacks are a well-rounded team, leading the Summit League in fielding percentage, nearly every batting statistic and perhaps most importantly, nearly every pitching category with the 1-2 punch of Grace Glanzer and Tori Kniesche leading the way.

Glanzer was the Summit League pitcher of the year, and Kniesche the Conference Tournament MVP. Both have dominated in the circle all season long, but have done so in different ways, which makes this duo a challenge for any lineup they’ll face.

“We work really well together. She has the off-speed and I have the hard pitches. Like a lot of other teams lack having two dominant pitchers,” Kniesche said.

“They don’t know whether to prepare for speed and up for TK, or off-speed and curve, or whatever it is for me, and I know that’s very challenging. Coach Wood can start either one of us and that also makes it challenging to not expect one or the other to start,” Glanzer said.

The Jackrabbits game against Michigan was originally scheduled for 2:30 P.M. CT, but has been moved to 11:00 A.M. Central due to impending weather.